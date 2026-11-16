Media: Jensen Huang may return as head of Nvidia

Jensen Huang may return to the post of Nvidia's chief executive officer after the scandal surrounding his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

According to Report, this was announced by the Financial Times (FT).

According to the publication, the billionaire's supporters in Silicon Valley are putting pressure on the company's board of directors, demanding his reinstatement.

Several of FT's sources indicated that Huang has discussed the possibility of returning with his trusted associates. One of the billionaire's allies said they are forming a "support group" from among the executives of Silicon Valley companies in order to secure the return of the former head of Nvidia. In addition, they hope to win the backing of the White House.

Another FT source said that Jensen Huang is supported by "all the significant figures in the technology sector." Over the weekend of November 14-15, an open letter demanding to "bring Jensen back" was backed by the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, as well as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Some Nvidia employees also came out in favor of Mr. Huang's return.

Jensen Huang's resignation became known on November 12. The reason for the departure of the Nvidia founder, who had led the company for 33 years, was media reports about his alleged connection with Alice, who shares his surname. She heads the Singaporean company Megaspeed, and U.S. intelligence agencies suspect this woman of spying for China.