On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating that Russia's actions toward Ukrainian children meet the legal definition of genocide. The lawmakers called on EU member states to officially recognize these actions as genocide. The resolution was supported by 536 deputies, with 8 voting against and 37 abstaining.

The members of the European Parliament referred to Article II (e) of the UN Genocide Convention. It classifies as an act of genocide the forcible transfer of children from one national, ethnic, racial, or religious group to another, if this is done with the intent to destroy such a group in whole or in part. In the resolution, the European Parliament condemned the systematic deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children, their illegal adoption, and forced Russification.

During the debates on November 11, Latvian deputy Rihards Kols, speaking on behalf of the right-wing conservative European Conservatives and Reformists group, drew attention to the role of officials who alter children's documents. "Putin does not forge birth certificates himself," he said. According to Kols, this system is supported by thousands of employees, camp directors, and officials of the occupation administrations. He called what is happening genocide and urged that sanctions be extended to everyone who keeps this system running.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated at the same debates that the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia is a policy of the Russian government, personally approved by Vladimir Putin.

The European Parliament demanded the immediate closure of online catalogs in which Ukrainian children are offered for adoption and placement with foster families. The deputies also called on Russia and Belarus to provide Ukraine and international organizations with complete and verifiable information about the identity, whereabouts, health condition, and legal status of the children who have been taken away. They demanded that Moscow ensure the Red Cross, UNICEF, and other independent organizations unimpeded and regular access to the children.

In the resolution, the deputies condemned the military training of Ukrainian children and young people in the occupied territories, including instruction in handling weapons and drones, military exercises, and involvement in the Yunarmia (Youth Army). The European Parliament also condemned the coercion of children and young people to "fight against their own people."

Kaja Kallas suggested that Russia is already sending abducted Ukrainian children to fight against Ukraine. According to the data she cited, Russia has illegally deported more than 20,500 Ukrainian children. As of November, 2,790 have been returned.

The European Parliament demanded the immediate, safe, and unconditional return of the children who were taken away. The deputies called their return one of the main priorities of the peace negotiations. The resolution emphasizes that the return of the children "must never be used as a bargaining tool" or made dependent on territorial concessions, prisoner exchanges, or other political arrangements.

The members of the European Parliament called for EU sanctions to be extended to the entire network of individuals and organizations involved in the deportation, illegal adoption, and military training of Ukrainian children.

The deputies are asking the European Union to impose sanctions against Gazprom, Rosneft, and their involved subsidiaries, citing a 2026 Yale University investigation into their role in the transportation and re-education of Ukrainian children.

Source: DW