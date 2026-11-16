Third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the area of responsibility of the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM), Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing an American official.

With its arrival, three U.S. Navy carrier strike groups are now deployed to the southeast of Iran.

As Axios notes, this points to an unusually high level of U.S. naval presence amid the war with Iran, which has been going on for more than seven months.

In addition to the aircraft carrier, the third group that has arrived includes the missile cruiser USS Chosin, two destroyers — the USS Paul Hamilton and the USS Decatur — as well as the medium unmanned surface vessel (MUSV) Seahawk, which is designed to carry out electronic intelligence missions, monitor the surface and underwater situation and provide early warning.

The aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS George Bush are currently on combat duty in the area of the Arabian Sea to the southeast of Iran. Each of them hosts 48 fighter jets. Along with them, a cruiser and 11 missile destroyers, as well as the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith, are deployed near Iran. In addition, two U.S. Navy destroyers are in the Red Sea and four more are in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the United States Naval Institute, the US Theodore Roosevelt is expected to relieve the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which has been in the Middle East since August 19. It is not yet clear whether the United States will maintain the simultaneous presence of three carrier groups in the region for some time.

Source: Interfax.ru