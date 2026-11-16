 Media: Vance has not yet decided on running in the U.S. presidential election | 1news.az
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Media: Vance has not yet decided on running in the U.S. presidential election

1news Staff08:45 - Today
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Media: Vance has not yet decided on running in the U.S. presidential election

U.S. Vice President JD Vance may make a decision about his possible participation in the presidential election before the end of spring 2027.

This was reported by the Axios portal, citing sources.

According to the data it provided, Vance "will not make a final decision about whether to run in the 2028 presidential election before the New Year, and may wait until late spring to announce his intentions." Axios emphasizes that the vice president remains the most favored contender for the Republican Party's nomination for the post of head of state, but the defeat of his fellow party members in the U.S. congressional midterm elections "has complicated his political future and may change the balance of forces [in the] 2028 [election]."

According to the portal, the vice president's closest advisers are convinced that he will decide in favor of running in the election. At the same time, Vance fears that "a premature start to the campaign could divert attention from [incumbent U.S. President Donald] Trump and distance him from him."

On November 13, the CNN television network reported, citing sources, that Vance was seriously considering the possibility of declining to participate in the 2028 presidential election after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections. On November 4, Trump allowed that Vance might not put forward his candidacy.

On October 19, Vance expressed confidence that he would secure Trump's support if he decided to seek the presidency in 2028. Earlier, in an interview with the CBS News television channel, he did not rule out that he would put forward his candidacy in the next presidential election.

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