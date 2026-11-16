 State border violation thwarted: paratrike-type aircraft neutralized - PHOTO - VIDEO | 1news.az
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State border violation thwarted: paratrike-type aircraft neutralized - PHOTO - VIDEO

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State border violation thwarted: paratrike-type aircraft neutralized - PHOTO - VIDEO

Measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border and to combat smuggling and the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors are continuing successfully.

As 1news.az reports, in the area of service of the "Goytepe" border detachment of the Border Troops of the State Border Service, a paratrike-type aircraft was spotted, which, having violated the state border, was moving from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the comprehensive operational and military measures carried out, the paratrike was neutralized. Narcotic drugs with a total weight of 21 kilograms 210 grams (19 kg 270 g of marijuana, 1 kg 940 g of opium), as well as 4,000 tablets of methadone M-40 containing psychotropic substances, were found and seized. The citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who was operating the aircraft was detained as a border violator.

Despite repeated warnings, cases of the illegal transfer of narcotic drugs into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan using aircraft have been recorded at various times. Such actions are regarded as unlawful activity directed against the inviolability of the state border and the security of the country.

The State Border Service once again declares that, in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, it will continue to resolutely take the necessary measures to suppress unlawful activity on the state border, to neutralize the technical means and aircraft used for these purposes, and to identify and detain the persons involved in these actions.

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