 Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

1news Staff15:43 - Today
Attention to the global mine problem at COP31: a major initiative against mine terror from the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

At the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which has the world's attention, the Karabakh Revival Fund is turning the international community's attention to the mine problem, one of the chief threats to the environment.

On this authoritative platform, where global climate change and environmental protection are discussed, the KRF once again brings into focus the mine problem, which has become a threat throughout the world and which, besides posing a grave danger to human life, is also a serious obstacle to the process of restoration and construction.

At the COP31 climate conference, the Karabakh Revival Fund is preparing to screen the documentary "Deadly Legacy", made by Beach House Pictures on the KRF's commission, at the Azerbaijani pavilion.

The screening will be organized jointly by the KRF and Nigar Arpadarai, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29.

The film sets out with facts the international efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to put an end to mine terror in the world and to have the humanitarian demining initiative included in the UN's 18th Sustainable Development Goal, as well as the scale of the mine problem in the liberated territories and the consequences of the danger. Filmed in Azerbaijan and also in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia and Laos, the work is based on interviews with local and international experts and officials, and on the stories of people who have suffered from mine terror.

"That this film is being presented precisely at COP31 is of particular importance. Mines are not only a humanitarian and security problem, they are also a deep ecological disaster for the environment. For decades they take land, vegetation cover and water sources out of economic use and inflict wounds on the ecosystem that do not heal. The restoration of the soil's biodiversity, large-scale afforestation projects and the success of the transition to 'green energy' depend directly on clearing those lands of mines. That is exactly why demining is an inseparable part of the climate agenda," said Parvin Baghirova, head of the Fundraising and Communications Department of the Karabakh Revival Fund. She noted that the film brings to the attention of all humanity one problem common to four different countries: the heavy blows that mine terror deals to nature. Voicing this global ecological threat precisely on the COP31 platform is of exceptional importance for bringing the mine problem to the center of international climate discussions.

The Fund's delegation is handing conference participants from various countries of the world special booklets with information about the documentary "Deadly Legacy". Through these booklets, participants can obtain comprehensive information about the work and the global problem it covers, and can also register through a special QR code to attend the screening.

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