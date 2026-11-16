Major fire in Thailand's tourist district kills 11 people - VIDEO

A major fire in the popular tourist district of Patong on the island of Phuket has claimed the lives of 11 people.

TASS reports this, citing the Thai police.

The fire broke out early in the morning in a six-story commercial building that housed a motorcycle rental shop. The flames quickly spread to neighboring structures. As a result of the fire, 11 people died.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the causes of the fire.