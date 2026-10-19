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WhatsApp has introduced a new feature: what will change for users? - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:05 - Today
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature: what will change for users? - PHOTO

The WhatsApp messenger has introduced a guest calls feature that will allow people without an account in the app to be invited to audio and video calls.

This was reported on the company's official blog.

To use the new feature, a WhatsApp user needs to open the "Calls" tab, tap the "+" icon, create a call link and send it to the other participants. Guests will be able to open the link in a browser on a computer, enter their name and join an individual or group call after approval by the organizer.

Calls will remain free and will be protected by end-to-end encryption. At the same time, the organizer will be able to control participants' access: those invited will wait for permission to enter, and if necessary they can be removed from the conversation.

Guests will also be able to use the main call features, including screen sharing, emoji reactions and the ability to raise a hand to attract the attention of the other participants. Up to 32 people will be able to join a group call.

At the same time, only users with a WhatsApp account will be able to create call links. Guests will not be able to see other participants' phone numbers, send them messages or invite new participants on their own.

In addition, later this year WhatsApp plans to introduce integration with Google and Outlook calendars. It will make it possible to create call links directly from the calendar and add them to meeting invitations. Users without an account in the messenger will also be able to join such calls.

The company noted that the new capabilities are aimed at making calls more accessible while preserving the privacy of communication.

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