Ten people detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of plotting a coup — PHOTO

Officers of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB), in coordination with the prosecutor's office, carried out a special operation in Atyrau, during which 10 people were detained simultaneously.

Those involved are suspected of attempting to forcibly change the constitutional order in the west of the country, of creating and participating in an extremist group, as well as of propagating terrorism and inciting religious discord.

According to the press service of the KNB of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during searches at the suspects' places of residence, law enforcement officers seized firearms, narcotic substances, religious literature and paraphernalia. The agency specified that some members of the detained group had previously been prosecuted for committing terrorist and general criminal offenses.

In addition, law enforcement agencies managed to halt the activities of three underground training centers for children and teenagers organized by members of the same group. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway against the detainees; other information is not being disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

Source: Kazinform