President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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On October 24, the official opening ceremony of the first world championship and festival in football among boys under the age of 15 (FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival) is being held at the Baku Crystal Hall.
AZERTAC reports that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, family members and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are attending the ceremony.
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