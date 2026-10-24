The president of Mongolia will visit Belarus for the first time

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will visit Belarus on an official visit on October 24-26.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a message from the Telegram channel "Pool of the First," which is close to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

It is noted that this is his first visit to Belarus.

As part of the visit, talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the signing of cooperation documents are expected.

In addition, a Belarusian-Mongolian business forum will be held.