Fars: Explosion occurs on oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz

An explosion has occurred on an oil supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Iranian agency Fars.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in the Strait of Hormuz; an oil supertanker (VLCC) carrying crude oil came under attack while exiting the strait," the report says.

The outlet presented images, presumably obtained from the Sentinel-2 satellite, which it claims "recorded a darkening" in the rear part of the vessel, behind the command superstructure.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center of the British Navy, which publishes reports on incidents involving ships, did not report any incident in this section of the Strait of Hormuz.