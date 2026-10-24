Azerbaijani chess players win medals at the European Club Cup

Azerbaijani chess players won gold and bronze in the individual standings of the European Club Cup, while Shakhriyar Mamedyarov's team became the winner of the tournament.

As reported by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the competition took place in the Montenegrin city of Budva.

The "Vugar Gashimov" team, which competed in the men's tournament, scored 10 points and took tenth place.

In the women's competition, the Serbian club "Sirmium Sremska Mitrovica" and the Azerbaijani team "Odlar Yurdu" each scored 10 points and shared third-fourth places. Based on additional criteria, "Odlar Yurdu" was placed in fourth position.

The Turkish club "Baegan Pendik," for which Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov played, became the winner of the European Cup.

Aydin Suleymanli of the "Vugar Gashimov" club won a bronze medal in the individual standings on the first board. Gulnar Mammadova, representing "Odlar Yurdu," won gold on the fourth board.