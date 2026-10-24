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Post-apocalyptic spectacle: riots in Paris cast doubt on Hollywood film shoots

1news Staff15:53 - Today
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Post-apocalyptic spectacle: riots in Paris cast doubt on Hollywood film shoots

Riots in Paris are casting doubt on the filming of Hollywood movies.

As 1news.az reports, The Telegraph writes about this.

A whole range of films and series are currently in production in France — from the fourth season of "The White Lotus" to the psychological thriller Pumping Black, set against the backdrop of the Tour de France cycling race. Although the riots have not engulfed the entire country, and many filming locations are at a considerable distance from the hotspots of tension, the current situation "looks extremely unfavorable."

"Now that masked people are running riot in the streets, cars are burning and the police are struggling to maintain order, the French capital bears no resemblance to the flawless idyll of the series 'Emily in Paris,' where Lily Collins' heroine strolls carefree along the cobbled streets," The Telegraph writes.

The publication claims that film studios that used Paris as a backdrop will now think twice before returning to the city again. Among such films was the cult hit "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006). At the same time, the French government has spent considerable sums of money trying to lure foreign directors to the country.

It is noted that recreating the landscapes of Paris in a film studio is not difficult. Producers can take part of the team to the French capital just for a scene with the Eiffel Tower, and build the rest in "safe conditions." Nevertheless, filmmakers hope that Paris will "come to its senses" after the protests, since they love French creative work.

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