Volkswagen prepares to cut more than 10,000 additional employees

The German automotive group Volkswagen intends to cut another 12,000 workers by 2030.

As 1news.az reports citing Spiegel, the company announced this after a meeting with employee representatives in Hanover.

The automaker wants all the layoffs to take place in a socially acceptable form. To that end, staff will be reduced, among other things, through so-called "transfer companies" — upon moving into such a structure, an employee receives assistance in finding a new place of employment, for example through skills-upgrading programs. Part of the cost of paying such workers may be covered by the Federal Employment Agency.

Volkswagen representatives emphasize that the transition into such structures must be voluntary. Exactly how many employees are planned to be cut in this manner is not yet known. VW will begin discussing contracts with such companies on November 24.

In recent years, VW has faced problems due to slowing demand, difficulties with electric vehicle sales, and increased competition from Chinese corporations. Because of this, the group has begun preparing for a large-scale restructuring, which also provides for the closure of plants in Hanover, Zwickau, Emden, and Neckarsulm (the latter plant produces Audi vehicles).