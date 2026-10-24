Geneticist discusses the risks of the "Angelina Jolie gene"

Professor and geneticist Konstantin Severinov explained that a mutation of the BRCA1 gene (the "Angelina Jolie gene") occurs in one out of 200 women.

It significantly increases the likelihood of developing breast or ovarian cancer at an early age. According to the expert, the surgery to remove the organs, which the actress underwent in 2013, was her personal choice rather than a direct medical recommendation.

At the same time, about 3% of people are carriers of genes with a high risk of developing hereditary cancer and cardiovascular pathologies.