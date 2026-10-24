Opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is being held in Baku

The opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has begun in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the event is taking place at Baku Crystal Hall.

The tournament, which started today, features teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries around the world. About 1,000 matches will be held as part of the championship.

The U-15 World Cup, which will conclude on October 30, will take place at the Hovsan competition complex. The opening match and the final will be held at Baku Crystal Hall. In the championship's first match, the Azerbaijani national team will face the Timor-Leste national team today at 19:30.

It should be recalled that on October 25 the Azerbaijani national team will play Andorra at 12:45 and the Australian national team at 19:30. Both matches will be held on field 10A of the Hovsan competition complex. A day later, on October 26, the team will face Israel at 11:30 and the Haiti national team at 18:15.