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The U.S. is evacuating diplomats in the Middle East amid chaos

1news Staff16:00 - Today
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The U.S. is evacuating diplomats in the Middle East amid chaos

The United States is chaotically evacuating some of its diplomats and their family members from missions in the Middle East due to the threat of regional escalation.

This was reported by the CNN television channel, citing sources.

As the channel notes, American diplomats describe the situation as «frustrating and chaotic déjà vu,» since many of those leaving had only recently returned to their posts after departing the region because of the war with Iran. «To say that it was chaos is an understatement,» CNN quotes an unnamed American diplomat as saying.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency, citing representatives of the American administration, reported that the U.S. State Department is preparing to evacuate staff from a number of American embassies in the Middle East because of a possible military operation against the Yemeni rebel movement «Ansar Allah» (the Houthis). State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott later stated that the agency had ordered the departure of non-essential State Department personnel and their family members from Saudi Arabia.

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