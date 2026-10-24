Italian police carry out raids and searches in 20 cities across the country

In 20 Italian cities, mainly in the Lombardy region, police carried out raids and searches at 150 addresses following the mass riots, pogroms, and looting that took place during the protests on October 17-18.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Italian media.

Police said the searches and raids were conducted as preventive measures ahead of protests expected across the country this weekend. They are also linked to the discovery, in the suspects' phones and on social media, of group chats calling for violence or coordinating attacks. From the content of the chats, it became known that during the protests expected this weekend a group of young people are planning attacks on police officers with the aim of stealing their service weapons, as well as damaging official vehicles and setting fire to public buildings.