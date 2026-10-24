 Scandal at a Baku kindergarten: it has emerged what happens in blind spots without cameras - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Scandal at a Baku kindergarten: it has emerged what happens in blind spots without cameras - VIDEO

1news Staff19:29 - Today
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Scandal at a Baku kindergarten: it has emerged what happens in blind spots without cameras - VIDEO

It is claimed that children are being subjected to violence at one of the kindergartens located in the Badamdar settlement of Baku's Sabail district.

As 1news.az reports, the preschool institution in question is EOS Junior.

According to one of the parents, children are taken to rooms where there are no surveillance cameras, where they are beaten and intimidated.

The author of the complaint claims that the violence against the minors is committed by the director of the institution. According to him, despite repeated complaints about this woman, she continued to use violence against the children in her care.

The complainant also reported that the children who were taken out of the kindergarten are currently receiving psychological assistance.

In turn, the executive director of the preschool institution, Shafag Hasanzade, stated that the employee in question has been dismissed and that a legal assessment is being carried out on this matter.

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