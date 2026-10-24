Death toll in the terrorist attack on a church in Jordan rises to eight

In Jordan, the number of those killed during Friday's terrorist attack on a funeral procession near a church in the province of Al-Karak has risen to 8.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Al Mamlaka television channel.

There are also reports of 27 wounded.

At the Prince Ali bin Hussein Military Hospital, according to the head of the surgical department, Mahmoud Sawalqa, two of the injured are still in critical condition in the intensive care unit and are connected to ventilators, while six more people with moderate and minor injuries are being treated in the surgical departments.

The country's special services are searching for those who carried out the attack on the church. Security measures have been strengthened in Amman and other cities.