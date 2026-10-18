Rubio arrives on a visit to Uzbekistan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan on Sunday evening.

1news.az reports this citing Gazeta.uz.

The Secretary of State was met at the Samarkand airport by the head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and other officials.

Note that on Monday, Samarkand will host the second meeting of the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council, as well as a meeting of the foreign ministers of the C5+1 format.