Three people from the circle of the man who opened fire near Paris detained, including his mother

Following the terrorist attack near Paris, three people from the circle of the main suspect have been detained, including his mother.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by French media.

The period of custody has been extended for the 39-year-old shooter himself, who yesterday opened fire on passersby from a car, as a result of which one person was killed and five were wounded. Among the wounded is a 12-year-old girl who received eight gunshot wounds.

At the same time, it is not specified for how long his detention has been extended. Toxicological examinations are being carried out on the suspect.

Yesterday, during his arrest, cocaine, gas canisters, and a Sten MK II submachine gun were found on him.

Note that French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a premeditated terrorist act motivated by racial and religious hatred.