Armenia's NSS: Azerbaijani citizen got lost and ended up in Armenia — authorities working on his return

Armenia's National Security Service has confirmed reports that an Azerbaijani citizen crossed the border into Armenia.

As early as the afternoon of October 21, reports appeared in the media that an Azerbaijani had crossed the border in the area of the Tavush region. However, there was no official confirmation.

"On October 19 at 17:50, a resident of the village of Chatakh in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Gasimov Yashar Ali oglu, born in 1968, was found on the territory of the Republic of Armenia (in the Tavush region). As a result of the check carried out, it turned out that he had gotten lost," the statement says.

The NSS noted that measures are being taken to return the Azerbaijani citizen.

Source: Sputnik Armenia

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