 R4 and the E3 call for a diplomatic solution to regional conflicts | 1news.az
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R4 and the E3 call for a diplomatic solution to regional conflicts

1news Staff15:10 - Today
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R4 and the E3 call for a diplomatic solution to regional conflicts

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia (the R4 format), as well as of France, Germany, the United Kingdom (the E3) and Italy, discussed current regional and international issues at a meeting held on October 23 in Istanbul.

As 1news.az reports citing Germany's Foreign Ministry, this was stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministries of the eight countries.

According to the statement, the foreign ministers discussed the situation around Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to resolve it on the basis of the two-state principle. In addition, they touched upon the topic of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen, issues of security and freedom of navigation, as well as the escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea.

"The ministers confirmed their commitment to further participation in diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region and beyond, as well as at resolving the related problems in the spheres of security, economy and trade. They emphasized the urgent need to settle regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation. In line with UN resolutions, the ministers noted the importance of seeking long-term solutions to all unresolved conflicts through negotiations," the statement says.

In addition, the heads of the foreign policy agencies agreed to continue the dialogue in this format in order to prevent conflicts and promote the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

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