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Spain's prime minister links rising inflation to the war in Iran

1news Staff14:30 - Today
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Spain's prime minister links rising inflation to the war in Iran

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that a significant part of the country's inflation is caused by the war in Iran, whose economic consequences have cost Europe more than 100 billion euros.

As 1news.az reports citing the newspaper El País, the head of the Spanish government said this in an interview with the publication.

"A significant part of this inflation, if not all of it, is linked to the war in Iran, which we opposed from the very beginning," Sánchez noted.

According to him, the economic consequences of the conflict have cost Europe more than 100 billion euros.

The prime minister reported that Spain has allocated 12 billion euros until the end of the year for social protection measures for the population aimed at mitigating the effects of rising prices.

At the same time, Sánchez emphasized that "the cheapest measure would be to end this war."

According to data from Spain's National Statistics Institute, annual inflation in September reached 4.9%, the highest figure since February 2023.

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