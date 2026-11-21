U.S. Vice President JD Vance did not give a substantive answer to the question of whether it was worth it for Republicans to lose control of the Senate of Congress in the midterm elections for the sake of waging war against Iran.



At a press conference at the White House attended by American leader Donald Trump, Vance was asked the corresponding question. "Our goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. That is exactly what we must be doing. <...> I believe that the president makes the decisions. And the president has said that he would do the same thing again. And my goal and objective is to support the president of the United States," he replied.



In turn, Trump was asked to comment on media reports according to which he was displeased with Vance's statement after the midterm elections, in which the politician linked the Republicans' defeat to the war. "I didn't say that I was displeased. I believe the statement was quite acceptable. <...> In fact, it was a very accurate statement," the head of state noted.



Earlier, The New York Times reported that Vance's position regarding the war with Iran is causing growing disappointment for Trump. The publication points out that initially, in public, the American leader reacted "pointedly unperturbed" to the vice president's statement after the midterm elections.

Shortly after the midterm elections, in which the ruling Republican Party suffered a defeat, Vance explained the electorate's preference for the Democrats by the war with Iran. This conflict is extremely unpopular in the United States.



Source: TASS