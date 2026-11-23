Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Baku on November 27, where he will take part in the official opening ceremony of his country's embassy in Azerbaijan.

Report informs about this with reference to Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meetings with Azerbaijani officials are planned as part of the visit. The agenda of the talks includes bilateral relations and Estonia's support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.