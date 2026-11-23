Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy exceeded $9 billion (15.3 billion manats) in the first nine months of this year.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the Azerbaijani-Italian Business Forum being held in Baku.

According to him, Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, and Italian companies successfully operate in various sectors of the country's economy. The minister noted that the parties are interested in further expanding economic cooperation.

"In 2025, the volume of our bilateral trade turnover approached $12 billion (20.4 billion manats). This year we expect even higher figures. Currently, about 130 Italian companies operate in Azerbaijan in industry, construction, agriculture, transport, trade, services and other sectors," Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized.

The minister also reported that Azerbaijan is making long-term investments in Italy's economy. According to him, over the past few years the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested about $3 billion (5.1 billion manats) in the Italian economy.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that in May of this year, the acquisition by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) of a controlling stake in the company Italiana Petroli strengthened Azerbaijan's position as a long-term investor in the Italian economy. Thus, Azerbaijan is represented on Italy's energy market simultaneously as a supplier and an investor.

The economy minister also reported that the signing of a new bilateral agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments is planned in the near future.

He emphasized that energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of economic ties between the two countries. According to him, the Southern Gas Corridor is an important symbol of long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

"Azerbaijani gas transported via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline contributes to ensuring the energy security of Italy and a number of other European countries. At the same time, we are working with our partners on delivering Central Asia's energy resources to Europe across the Caspian Sea, as well as on exporting to Europe electricity produced from renewable energy sources in the Caspian region," the minister added.

Gafar Agayev