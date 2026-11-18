An inspection of an Azimuth Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100 has concluded in Antalya, Turkey, following a bomb threat on board.

Specialists found no explosives, the Telegram channel SHOT reports.

16:25

A bomb signal came from an Azimuth airline plane flying from Russia to Turkey.

This was reported by the Turkish portal Herdem Aviation.

It is specified that the emergency situation occurred on a flight from Mineralnye Vody to Antalya. There are 65 passengers and four crew members on board the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner. After the threat was received, Turkish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled. The aircraft is currently continuing its flight in the area of Nevşehir.