In Armenia, the property of the thief, looter and murderer of Azerbaijanis, General Manvel Grigoryan, has become state property.

As Armenian media report, citing the country's Prosecutor General's Office, the right of the Republic of Armenia has been registered to the movable and immovable property previously confiscated from the heirs of the former member of parliament and former deputy defense minister Manvel Grigoryan, as well as from persons connected with him. In addition to collectible cars, 9 real estate properties went into state ownership.

Grigoryan was arrested in 2018 in the high-profile case concerning the theft of army rations. The «Grigoryan case» was part of the anti-corruption measures of Nikol Pashinyan's government. During searches at the general's mansion and country house, law enforcement officers discovered tens of millions of drams, weapons, ammunition, more than 30 vehicles, soldiers' rations, and dozens of boxes of medicines. Many of the boxes contained letters to soldiers from their loved ones.

In January 2020, the court released Grigoryan from custody for health reasons, and in November 2020 he died.

Recall that Grigoryan himself admitted that during the years of the First Karabakh War he kept Azerbaijani prisoners, including minors, in slavery in his home. According to him, after the war he returned to Armenia with hundreds of prisoners, and believed that holding them in captivity «should not become a cause of problems». According to him, when the war began, he «did not have time to read the Geneva Convention», effectively confirming that he acted solely on the basis of chauvinistic considerations on ethnic grounds.