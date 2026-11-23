Within the framework of the second stage of the project "Expanding the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Azerbaijan" (AZURE), construction has begun on a 500 kV high-voltage power transmission line along the Mingachevir - Navai route.

The length of the new line, which corresponds to the highest voltage class in the country's power system, will be 235 kilometers.

The new power line is intended to significantly expand the capacity of the power system and ensure the safe, reliable integration of new renewable energy facilities into the unified grid. The implementation of the project will make it possible to:

- form a 500-kilovolt ring power scheme covering the western, central, and eastern regions of Azerbaijan;

- reduce losses in the transmission of electricity over long distances;

- increase the flexibility of energy flow management and improve the regulation of power and frequency balance in the grid.

At the first stage of the project's implementation, a number of key infrastructure works were carried out, in particular:

- the construction of one of the largest substations in the country was completed — the new 500/330-kilovolt "Navai Green Energy Hub";

- more than 245 km of power transmission lines were laid: a 500 kV line from Navai to Absheron, as well as 330 kV lines to the "Bilasuvar" and "Banka" solar power plants.

Thus, the necessary infrastructure for connecting both solar power plants to the country's unified power system has been fully created.

The second stage of the AZURE project is being implemented with the financial support of the World Bank. In addition to the already launched construction of the Mingachevir - Navai line, the immediate plans include equipping the "Navai Green Energy Hub" with transformers and reactors, as well as the imminent start of construction of three new 330 kV power lines in the directions of Alat, Absheron, and Gobu.

The implementation of the AZURE project will make a significant contribution to unlocking the potential of Azerbaijan's "green" energy, modernizing the transmission infrastructure, and further strengthening the country's energy security.