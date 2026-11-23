Individuals who fail to comply with the rules on landscaping, cleanliness, and order in cities and other populated areas may be fined.

For violating the rules on the improvement of the territories of populated areas, as well as for failing to comply with requirements to ensure cleanliness and order, individuals face a fine ranging from 30 to 50 manats, 1news.az reports, citing Trend.az.

Significantly higher fines are provided for officials — for similar violations, they may be fined from 500 to 800 manats.