Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are built on a strong political dialogue and strategic partnership.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the Azerbaijani-Italian Business Forum being held in Baku.

According to him, two declarations on strategic partnership were signed between the two countries in 2014 and 2020.

"The regular contacts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with the President and Prime Minister of Italy play an important role in strengthening our relations. The visits of Italian President Sergio Mattarella last year and of President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni in May of this year opened a new page in our economic cooperation," the minister noted.

Gafar Agayev