Special envoy and son-in-law of the U.S. president Jared Kushner commented on the statement by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO as a security guarantee for Kyiv and a way to strengthen the Alliance itself.

This was reported by 1news.az, citing Kushner's post on the social network X.

According to Kushner, security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty are currently under discussion. At the same time, the parameters of future agreements must take into account the interests of all parties — Ukraine, Europe, and Russia. He called Donald Trump's willingness to consider such guarantees a key condition for achieving a lasting peace, and Moscow's readiness to discuss them an important step forward.

Kushner emphasized that any guarantees would require approval from Trump and the U.S. Congress. In his words, the American president will agree to such obligations only if he deems them consistent with the country's national interests.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. However, the willingness to discuss these historic issues opens up a crucial opportunity to stop the bloodshed," Kushner said.