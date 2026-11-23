Gabala’s vision for connecting tourism growth with nature protection, local enterprise and climate action was presented on 18 November 2026 at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Shebnem Ferman, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Gabala Hospitality Group (GHG) and Strategic Lead of the Gabala Gastronomy Tourism Development Initiative, was invited to share Gabala’s destination development perspective, joining international experts in the panel “Tourism, Food Systems and the Climate Imperative of Reducing Food Waste”.

Shebnem Ferman joined Susanne Etti, General Manager of Climate at Intrepid Travel; Adam Terando, Climate Action Director at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts; and Elena Mateo, Director of Zero Waste Costa Rica. Moderated by UN Tourism, the discussion brought together perspectives on sustainable food systems, food waste prevention and practical climate solutions across tourism businesses and destinations.

Shebnem Ferman highlighted how Gabala’s ongoing development creates an opportunity to translate Azerbaijan’s national tourism and climate priorities into practical action.

The Green Gabala ambition reflects directions highlighted in Azerbaijan’s State Programme for Tourism Development 2026–2030, including climate adaptation, energy and water efficiency, sustainable waste management, ecosystem restoration and support for local communities. The proposed “Gabala Living Lab” approach also connects with the programme’s emphasis on innovation pilots and data-based measurement of sustainable tourism.

These directions complement the COP29 Baku Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, which promotes clean energy, resource efficiency, circular approaches, low- and zero-emission transport, and ecosystem conservation and restoration.

As one component of this broader agenda, the Gabala Gastronomy Tourism Development Initiative aims to develop a destination-wide food waste pilot involving restaurants, hotels, producers and educational partners. Building on cooperation established through the Gabala Gastronomy Summit and its signed declaration, the pilot would measure waste, test prevention measures and explore safe redistribution and recovery of unavoidable organic material.

The proposed “Gabala Living Lab” would invite researchers, startups, technology providers and investors to develop and test measurable solutions with local partners across food systems and the wider climate agenda.

During COP31, GHG initiated discussions with UN Tourism on becoming a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, exploring how its framework could support broader climate action planning and cooperation across the destination.

The guiding ambition is for Gabala to grow tourism while protecting its natural and cultural wealth—creating greater value for local communities and giving back more than it takes.