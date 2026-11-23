Discussions of the draft new Constitution of Armenia will continue until the spring of 2027, the head of the Civil Contract (CC) faction, Arusyak Manavazyan, said during a briefing.

"In the coming several months, the draft will be posted for discussions, opinions, and proposals. There is an opportunity on the website to come forward with proposals, all citizens are free to do so. Several months, that is, until spring," Manavazyan said.

CC lawmaker Alkhas Ghazaryan, for her part, noted that the authorities do not intend to rush on this issue. After the discussions, the draft will be sent to parliament.

The draft of the new Constitution was published on November 23.

Let us note that the text of the preamble contains no reference to the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, which speaks "On the Reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh" and mentions the so-called "Armenian genocide" of 1915, for the international recognition of which Armenia advocates.

Source: Sputnik Armenia