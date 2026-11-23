Construction of the new airport on the territory of the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) is scheduled to be completed no later than mid-2027.

Next year, the air hub will open for international cargo transportation. This was announced by Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat FEZ, at the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku.

According to him, the key goal of the FEZ is to offer investors more attractive conditions compared to other free economic zones in the region and beyond. One of the main competitive advantages of the site is its favorable geographical location at the intersection of the "North - South" and "East - West" transport corridors, in close proximity to the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

"For many sectors of modern high-tech industry, direct access to transport infrastructure is of crucial importance. Taking this factor into account, we have reached an agreement with the domestic cargo airline Silk Way Airlines on creating an airport and related logistics infrastructure on the territory of the zone. A total of 750 hectares of land has been allocated for this project. At the first stage, the airport's capacity will amount to 500,000 tons of cargo per year, and at subsequent stages this figure will approach 2 million tons," Alasgarov noted.

He also provided information about the development of industrial sites equipped with all the necessary internal and external infrastructure. Thus, work on the first 60 hectares was completed in June 2023. About two months ago, another 138 hectares were commissioned, where a number of companies have already been registered. In particular, one of the residents has begun construction of a solar panel manufacturing plant on an area of 23 hectares.

In addition, 11.5 hectares have been allocated for a joint project with foreign investors to create a data center - the design and construction of the facility will begin in the next one to two months. Work is also underway to locate two more data centers in the zone.

Taking demand into account, a master plan has been prepared for the development of 366 hectares, where the creation of infrastructure has already begun. On this site, a Chinese company plans to build a petroleum coke processing facility. In the future, the production of coke anodes for the aluminum industry will be established there, which will expand the capabilities of this sector in Azerbaijan.

Valeh Alasgarov also dwelled on the preferences and legal regime of the Alat FEZ. Residents of the zone are fully exempt from all types of taxes, including corporate tax, and no customs duties or taxes are levied on the import and export of goods. There are no restrictions on currency transactions and the repatriation of profits. The evaluation of business projects, the issuance of licenses, and registration take place directly on the territory of the zone on a "one-stop shop" basis, without the involvement of state structures, within the framework of the FEZ's autonomous legal field.

G.Aghayev