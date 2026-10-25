More than 57,000 homes left without power in the UK due to storm

More than 57,000 homes in the United Kingdom were left without electricity as a result of Storm Benjamin, which hit the country and neighboring Ireland.

As 1news.az reports citing the Sky News television channel, the storm was accompanied by strong winds, whose speed in some areas of Scotland reached 38 m/s, and in England 31.1 m/s.

As of the morning of October 25, more than 57,000 homes in northern counties, including Greater Manchester, Cumbria, and Lancashire, remained without electricity.

The UK Meteorological Office is maintaining yellow and orange weather danger levels for the northern part of the country.

The most serious consequences of the bad weather were recorded in southwestern England, South Wales, and the West and East Midlands.

National Grid, the electricity network operator for England and Wales, reported that emergency crews had restored power to more than 131,000 homes and other facilities affected by the previous storm, Storm Austin, which struck the country on October 23.

In addition, on Sunday thousands of homes in Ireland and Northern Ireland were left without electricity.