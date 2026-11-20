Amid an incident involving a violation of Polish airspace, debris from unidentified objects was found in three locations across the Lublin and Subcarpathian (Podkarpackie) Voivodeships, RMF FM reports.

Police received a report of scorched and torn metal fragments lying on the ground near a crater spanning several dozen meters near the village of Młodów (Molodych) in Jarosław County, Subcarpathian Voivodeship.

Additionally, debris was discovered in the village of Nowy Lipowiec in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship.

Metal fragments were also found in the vicinity of the town of Rudnik nad Sanem in Subcarpathian Voivodeship. It was previously reported that a flying object was believed to have crashed and exploded in that specific area.

Source: Korrespondent

12:10

On the morning of November 20, a powerful explosion rang out near the Polish village of Chmielek.

In all likelihood, a Russian missile entered the country's airspace during the massive attack on Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing the press service of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces and a number of Polish media outlets.

Several times during the night and morning, Poland's Government Security Center (RCB) sent out warnings to residents of certain counties in the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships in connection with the Russian air attack on Ukraine.

Poland raised the readiness of its air defense system. Military aviation was scrambled into the sky to patrol and respond to possible threats.

Later, the Operational Command of the Branches of the Polish Armed Forces reported that an unidentified object may have fallen near the village of Chmielek in Biłgoraj County. A video is circulating online showing a flash and an explosion.

At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring resources stated that one of the Russian missiles had allegedly crossed the state border and entered Polish airspace.

"In connection with the suspicion of a violation of Polish airspace by an unidentified flying object, information about the air threat was passed on to the Government Security Center. A verification is underway to confirm the records of the radar system and, if necessary, to take measures to counter the potential threat," the command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

An explosion was captured on CCTV at approximately 6:35 AM near Chmielek, in Biłgoraj County, eastern Poland. The explosion is visible on the right-hand side of the footage, which appears to show a sudden flash followed by a blast. Chmielek is located approximately 97 km from Lublin in a straight line, or around 110–120 km by road. — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 20, 2026