Donald Trump says he faces a choice between a deal with Iran and a military solution

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will have to choose between concluding an agreement with Iran and continuing military actions against the Islamic Republic.

As 1news.az reports citing the Fox News television channel, the American leader said this in an interview.

"I have to make a choice. Finish it, which would be very simple, or make a deal," Trump said.

At the same time, the U.S. president once again expressed confidence that oil prices would decline after the end of the American-Israeli military conflict with Iran.