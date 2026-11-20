The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump expects to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by the beginning of January 2027.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing four sources.

American officials told representatives of Kyiv and European countries that Washington wants to conclude the negotiations before the Democrats gain control of the U.S. Congress. They could advocate for expanding military support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Moscow.

According to FT, there are fears in Kyiv that Washington's haste could lead to an agreement on Moscow's terms. However, the newspaper's interlocutors consider a quick agreement unlikely.

On November 19, U.S. presidential special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders. The parties planned to agree on a common position on the key terms of a peace settlement in Ukraine, as well as to prepare the agenda and determine the format of the next round of multilateral negotiations. Kushner stated that he and Witkoff would convey the European countries' position on the Ukrainian issue to the Russian side.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, American leader Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. During the open part of the meeting, the head of the White House proposed that the parties discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.