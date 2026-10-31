 From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route | 1news.az
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From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

1news Staff13:55 - Today
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From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) will increase the number of daily trips on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route to four starting November 1, 2026.

As 1news.az reports citing ADY, the decision is aimed at meeting the growing passenger demand on the international route and expanding travel opportunities.

As a result, the number of passenger seats will increase from 386 to 564, or by 46.1%.

Thanks to the launch of the new trips, passengers are being offered more budget-friendly travel options. Thus, on the additional trips, the cost of standard class tickets (formerly third-class sleeper cars) starts at 36 manats. With the new budget travel option, passengers will be able to travel at a price 30% cheaper. The minimum one-way fare on the route from Baku to Tbilisi is 54 manats, from Yevlakh - 44 manats, from Ganja - 41 manats, from Aghstafa - 38 manats, and from Boyuk Kesik to Tbilisi - 36 manats.

Currently, the minimum fare from Baku to Tbilisi in Stadler cars in comfort class is 77.5 manats, and from Ganja - 56.8 manats.

According to ADY, the additional trips give passengers the opportunity to travel not only at night but also during the day. Thus, passengers will be able to choose a convenient travel time on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route in accordance with their plans.

According to the new schedule, the current train will depart from Baku at 23:10 and arrive in Tbilisi the next day at 08:41. Departure from Tbilisi is at 11:00, with arrival in Baku at 20:26.

The additional train will depart daily from Baku at 09:10 and arrive in Tbilisi at 19:11. In the opposite direction, departure is scheduled for 22:00, with arrival in Baku at 07:57 the next day.

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