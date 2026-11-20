Career diplomat Samvel Mkrtchyan has been appointed Armenia's new ambassador to Russia; the decree to that effect was signed by the president of Armenia.

The decision was made on the basis of a proposal by the prime minister.

Previously, this post was held by Gurgen Arsenyan, who recently confirmed to the newspaper "Hraparak" that there was a political decision to relieve him of his duties.

Mkrtchyan has worked in the structure of the Foreign Ministry since 1991, held positions at the OSCE, UN and IAEA missions, and was Armenia's permanent representative to NATO. In 2016-2018 he was Armenia's ambassador to Lebanon, and in 2018-2023 he was ambassador to Poland.

Source: Sputnik Armenia