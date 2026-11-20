Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, who held the post from 2005 to 2007, has announced his candidacy in the 2027 presidential election.

"This decline of France, this instinct of defeatism, this spirit of death that is increasingly taking hold of us — these are all reasons that prompt me today to declare before you: I am running in the 2027 presidential election," the politician said at a press conference in Paris.

De Villepin headed the French Foreign Ministry from May 2002 to March 2004 and defended the position of Jacques Chirac (president of the republic from 1995 to 2007) against France's participation in the war launched by the United States in Iraq. From March 2004 to May 2005, he served as interior minister, and then headed the country's government until May 2007.

The first round of the presidential election in France is scheduled for April 18, 2027. If on that day none of the contenders for the post of head of state receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates with the greatest voter support will take part in the second round on May 2. According to a recent poll by the Elabe company, the candidate of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen and the founder of the left-wing France Unbowed party Jean-Luc Mélenchon have the best chances of reaching the second round, with the support of 31-33% and 17-18.5% of respondents respectively, depending on the presence or absence of other candidates.

Source: TASS