On November 20, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

As AZERTAC reports, it was emphasized at the meeting that relations between our countries are developing on the basis of the friendship of the two peoples, whose history goes back several decades.

It was noted that mutual visits by the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Vietnam have contributed to deepening cooperation in various fields and strengthening political trust between our countries. It was emphasized that the adoption of the Joint Statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries during last year's visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam to Azerbaijan brought Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations to a new level.

Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan recalled with satisfaction her visits to Azerbaijan, including her meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva during her visit to Baku in October to participate in the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The meeting emphasized the importance of ties between the two peoples, including cooperation at the non-governmental level. In this regard, it was noted that the assistance provided to the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism, as well as to the secondary school for visually impaired children, during the visit of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to Vietnam last year is a vivid example of the friendship between the two peoples.

After the meeting, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were shown the way of preparing traditional Vietnamese coffee.