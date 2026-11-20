Ukraine's army has "developed enormously" since the start of the full-scale war and is now one of the best in the world.

As RBC-Ukraine reports, this was stated by U.S. special representative Jared Kushner during a press conference following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin on November 19.

In particular, the son-in-law of the U.S. president acknowledged that today's Ukraine is not at all the country that Russia attacked in 2022.

"Obviously, today Ukraine is already a completely different Ukraine than the one that was attacked back then. It has developed greatly and now has one of the best armies in the world," Kushner said.

The statement by the U.S. special representative came against the backdrop of international negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.