The CONMEBOL Council unanimously ratified its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for the presidency of FIFA at a meeting in Barranquilla, the South American Football Confederation said.

The council met on the eve of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana final. The 10 countries that make up the confederation reaffirmed their backing for Infantino, according to the confederation.

Infantino will seek re-election at the FIFA Congress scheduled for March in Morocco.

CONMEBOL first took that position at the FIFA Congress held in Paraguay in May 2025 and has kept it unchanged since, the confederation said. It described the support as recognition of Infantino's leadership and of the positive changes world football has gone through.