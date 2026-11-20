Azerbaijan has made one of the most notable leaps in the global E-Government Development Index, climbing 36 places at once and sharing positions with the world leader in digitalization in terms of the level of digital public service delivery. The UN has assessed this historic breakthrough as an example of best practice for the entire world.

Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (İRİA), in a comment for 1news.az explained how political coordination at the highest level, a new legislative framework and the transition to unified platforms allowed the country to take first place in the world for the institutional framework of digitalization:

“Azerbaijan's rise of 36 positions at once in the UN E-Government Development Index — from 74th to 38th place — has become an important result of the consistent and systemic reforms in the field of digital transformation implemented in our country in recent years. This is not merely an improvement of positions in an international ranking, but international recognition of qualitative changes in the system of public administration, the organization of digital services and increasing their accessibility for citizens.

A key factor in achieving this historic result was the designation of digital development as one of the strategic priorities of state policy at the level of the country's leadership. The consistent attention of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to this field, the holding of a meeting on digital development issues chaired by the head of state, the adoption of strategic documents and the implementation of institutional reforms have given a powerful impetus to accelerating digital transformation.

In particular, the adoption of the Digital Development Concept and the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028 made it possible to form a unified strategic framework and to define specific priorities, goals and tasks for state structures in this area.

Another crucial factor was the coordination of digital transformation at the highest state level. The activity of the Digital Development Council headed by the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva plays a significant role in strengthening interagency cooperation, the consistency of the decisions taken and the systemic implementation of reforms. This approach makes it possible to move from the digitalization of individual state structures to the formation of a unified, integrated model of a digital state.

A significant role was also played by legislative reforms aimed at creating a modern regulatory and legal environment for digital development. Ensuring the legal force of digital documents, improving the mechanisms of electronic interaction, developing the innovation ecosystem, supporting technological entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities for the introduction of modern digital solutions have become important components of the transformations under way.

Behind the results achieved there are also specific technological and institutional projects. One of the key instruments of digital transformation has become the mygov platform, which is being developed as a single point of access to public services. Bringing together the services of various state bodies in one digital space makes it possible to simplify citizens' interaction with the state and to increase the accessibility and promptness of service delivery.

Along with this, a substantial contribution has been made by the expansion of interagency data exchange through the digital.bridge platform, the development of electronic document management, the consistent introduction of the principles of a “paperless government,” the application of solutions based on artificial intelligence and the improvement of digital infrastructure.

The effectiveness of the reforms being carried out is confirmed by specific indicators of the UN report. Azerbaijan rose by 56 positions at once in the Online Services Index, taking 11th place in the world. In terms of the institutional framework indicator, the country came in 1st place, and in terms of the level of digital public service delivery it shared 10th position with Estonia. Positive dynamics were also recorded in the development of telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan's achievements received high praise directly from UN representatives. Among the main factors of such rapid progress, they particularly noted the strong will of the country's leadership, an effective regulatory and legal framework, a strategic approach, human resource potential and significant investments in digital development. Moreover, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan's experience can serve as an example of best practice for other states both in the region and throughout the world.

The most important thing is that the result achieved is the outcome not of individual initiatives, but of a unified state policy, systemic reforms and the coordinated work of state structures.

Our further task is not only to maintain the positions achieved, but also to ensure the sustainable development of the digital state, to expand the application of artificial intelligence, and to move to a more proactive and integrated model of public service delivery, at the center of which are the real needs of citizens and business.

Thus, Azerbaijan's historic achievement in the UN ranking reflects not only the results of the work already done, but also forms a solid foundation for the country's further development as a modern digital state.”

As can be seen, the high assessment by the relevant UN structures, which called the Azerbaijani case a benchmark for other countries, marks the completion of the first stage of reforms — the creation of basic digital infrastructure and a regulatory environment. Now Baku faces another important task: to shift public administration into a proactive mode, where solutions based on artificial intelligence and end-to-end integration of services anticipate the requests of citizens and business, cementing the country's status as one of the technological leaders of the region.