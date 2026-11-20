Estonia's chargé d'affaires in Moscow has been summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry amid the Estonian authorities' decision to close the border with Russia for six months.

This was announced by the ministry's official representative, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the Estonian authorities' decision to close the checkpoints on the border with Russia is "confrontational."

She noted that the decision "will have the most negative consequences" for the economy and the social sphere, especially in Estonia's own border regions.

"In order to convey to the Estonian side Russia's position on the unacceptability of hostile actions toward our country, Estonia's chargé d'affaires has been summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said.